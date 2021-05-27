Antero Midstream (AM) Prices Upsized Senior Unsecured Notes

Antero Midstream Corporation AM announced that it has priced $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.

The upsized notes, carrying an interest rate of 5.375% and likely to mature by 2029, are priced on par. The company announced that the offering is likely to close by Jun 8, after meeting the customary closing conditions.

Following the deduction of estimated costs along with initial purchasers' discounts, the midstream energy company is likely to receive net proceeds of roughly $742 million. The company is planning to allocate the offering’s net proceeds to financing the redemption of entire $650 million in aggregate principal amount, carrying an interest rate of 5.375%. The notes are scheduled to mature by 2024. The remaining of the net proceeds will likely get allocated toward repayment of borrowings under its credit facility.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Antero Midstream is primarily involved in operating and developing assets in the Appalachian Basin that are being used for midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation. The company also provides services to Antero Resources Corporation's AR properties through its integrated water assets.

It is to be noted that like other midstream firms like Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI and The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB, Antero Midstream’s business is not significantly exposed to the coronavirus pandemic-induced volatility in oil and gas prices.

