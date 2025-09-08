Is Antero Midstream (AM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Antero Midstream Corporation is one of 240 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Antero Midstream Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AM has gained about 20.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Antero Midstream Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.4%.

In Shoals Technologies Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Antero Midstream Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.6% this year, meaning that AM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Shoals Technologies Group falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.1%.

Antero Midstream Corporation and Shoals Technologies Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

