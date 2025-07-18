Is Antero Midstream (AM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Antero Midstream Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AM has gained about 17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.1% on average. This means that Antero Midstream Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Nextracker (NXT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 65.6%.

Over the past three months, Nextracker's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Antero Midstream Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.3% so far this year, so AM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nextracker belongs to the Solar industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -3% year to date.

Antero Midstream Corporation and Nextracker could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

