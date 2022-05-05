Antero Midstream (AM) Gains 8.8% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss

Antero Midstream Corporation AM gained 8.8% despite reporting weak first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 27. It seems that investors cheered the company’s de-risked growth outlook that is being backed by its strong focus on organic investments in critical infrastructure.

Antero Midstream reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining from year-ago quarter earnings, both being 21 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $218 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216 million. The top line, however, decreased from $224 million in the year-ago quarter.

Antero Midstream’s weak earnings can be attributed to lower freshwater delivery volumes. This was partially offset by higher average daily compression volumes.

Operational Performance

For first-quarter 2022, average daily compression volumes were recorded at 2,816 million cubic feet (MMcf/d), up from the year-ago level of 2,706 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the compression fee was 21 cents, improving from the prior-year quarter’s 20 cents.

For the reported quarter, high-pressure gathering volumes totaled 2,878 MMcf/d, up from the year-ago period’s 2,812 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering high-pressure fee was 21 cents, improving from the prior-year level of 20 cents.

Low-pressure gathering volumes averaged 2,930 MMcf/d, up from the first-quarter 2021 figure of 2,853 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering low-pressure fee was 34 cents, higher than the prior-year level of 33 cents.

Freshwater delivery volumes were at 87 MBbls/d, down 16% from the prior-year level of 104 MBbls/d. On a per-barrel basis, the average freshwater distribution fee was $4.07 per barrel in the reported quarter, up from $3.97 in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Expenses

For first-quarter 2022, direct operating expenses of Antero Midstream were recorded at $42 million, up from $39.3 million a year ago. G&A expenses remained almost flat at $17.9 million.

Antero Midstream’s total expenses for the quarter were $89.3 million, decreasing from the first-quarter 2021 levels of $90.5 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, Antero Midstream had no cash and cash equivalents. As of the same date, Antero Midstream had $3,133.2 million of long-term debt. It had a long-term debt to capitalization of 58.1%.

Other Details

Antero Midstream’s free cash flow after dividend payments was a $37.6-million deficit in the first quarter.

Capital expenditure (accrual basis) of Antero Midstream was recorded at $94.7 million. Net cash from operations was $185 million in the reported quarter.

