Antero Midstream About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/24/23, Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.225, payable on 11/8/23. As a percentage of AM's recent stock price of $12.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of Antero Midstream Corp to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when AM shares open for trading on 10/24/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.56 per share, with $12.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.38.

In Friday trading, Antero Midstream Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

