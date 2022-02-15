Antero (AR) Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Antero Resources AR is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, Antero reported earnings of 19 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. Antero missed bottom-line estimates in three of the prior four reported quarters and beat estimates once, the average negative surprise being 74.8%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Antero Resources Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Antero Resources Corporation price-eps-surprise | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings per share of 64 cents has witnessed two downward revisions and no upward movement in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a massive improvement from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $1.5 billion indicates a 12.2% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Suggests

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Antero this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Antero has an Earnings ESP of +8.24%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is 69 cents per share while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is 64 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Antero currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Driving the Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The pricing scenario of natural gas in the fourth quarter of 2021 has improved drastically from the prior-year period. This is beneficial for Antero since the company is a leading natural gas producer with a footprint in the Appalachian Basin.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s natural gas sales is pegged at $951 million, suggesting an improvement from $595 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $3.24 per share, suggesting an increase of 356.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has an Earnings ESP of +14.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Viper Energy is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Viper Energy’s earnings is pegged at 19 cents per unit, suggesting an improvement of 58.3% compared to the prior-year reported figure.

Devon Energy Corp. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Devon Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Devon Energy’s earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.