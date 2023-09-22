News & Insights

Anterix To Repurchase Up To $250 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up Over 7% In Pre-market

September 22, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Anterix Inc. (ATEX), a private wireless broadband service provider, said on Friday that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of its shares over a three-year period.

Following the news, ATEX was trading up by 7.82 percent at $32 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

This new authorization builds upon the previous share repurchase authorization, which was approved in September 2021 with an expiry date of September 29, 2023.

Under this repurchase drive, Anterix repurchased around $34 million of its shares, of which approximately $11 million was spent in the current quarter.

