Anterix Surges 163% in the Past Year: Should You Bet on the Stock?

Anterix, Inc. ATEX has surged 163% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 102.7%. It has outperformed peers like Ericsson ERIC but lagged Bandwidth Inc. BAND. While Ericsson is up 38.5%, Bandwidth soared 265.5% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of ATEX



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ATEX Rides on Utility Broadband Adoption

Anterix is emerging as a key beneficiary of the electric utility sector's ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The company owns a unique portfolio of 900 MHz broadband spectrum licenses that enable utilities to build private LTE networks, supporting critical grid modernization initiatives.



Utilities across the United States are investing heavily in communications infrastructure to support an increasingly complex power grid. The growing penetration of renewable energy, distributed energy resources and electric vehicles is creating a need for secure, reliable and utility-controlled broadband networks.



Anterix's private LTE solution addresses this requirement by allowing utilities to operate their own dedicated communications systems rather than relying on public wireless networks. As grid modernization efforts accelerate, demand for private broadband infrastructure is expected to remain strong.

Unique Spectrum Assets Provide a Competitive Advantage

The company's largest asset is its nationwide portfolio of licensed 900 MHz spectrum. These low-band frequencies offer superior coverage and signal penetration compared with higher-frequency alternatives, making them particularly well-suited for utility communications. Given the limited availability of comparable spectrum assets, Anterix enjoys a significant competitive advantage.



Favorable regulatory actions by the Federal Communications Commission have improved the utility industry's ability to deploy broadband services in the 900 MHz band. The transition of the spectrum from narrowband to broadband use has significantly expanded its commercial potential. As utilities increasingly recognize the benefits of broadband-enabled grid applications, the value proposition of Anterix's spectrum portfolio continues to improve.

AnterixAccelerator: The X-Factor?

Anterix has built a broad ecosystem of equipment manufacturers, software developers and industry partners focused on utility broadband solutions. The expanding ecosystem enhances the attractiveness of the company's platform by providing utilities with access to a growing range of compatible devices and applications.



The company recently launched its $250 million AnterixAccelerator program, designed to help utilities accelerate broadband deployment. The initiative provides financial and operational support aimed at reducing adoption barriers and shortening implementation timelines. Management has noted strong industry interest in the program, which could help expand the company's customer base and support future spectrum transactions.

Elongated Utility Cycles Elevate Risk

Despite the positives, utility decision cycles remain tied to deployment planning, affordability concerns and capital availability. Anterix collected $127 million in fiscal 2026, but still had $50 million of contracted proceeds outstanding at year-end, with about $25 million expected from current customers in fiscal 2027. Management cited more direct pricing requests and broader utility engagement, but it did not provide timing for converting active discussions into additional signed contracts. Market-by-market clearing and payment obligations can also compress deal economics and slow cash conversion.

Bottom Line

Anterix is uniquely positioned at the intersection of communications infrastructure and utility modernization. Rising adoption of private LTE networks, valuable spectrum assets, supportive regulatory developments and an expanding partner ecosystem collectively provide a favorable backdrop for long-term growth despite inherent risks.



While utility sales cycles remain lengthy, the secular drivers supporting grid modernization and utility broadband deployment could create a significant runway for growth. As more utilities move toward dedicated private networks, Anterix appears well placed to benefit from this emerging industry trend.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Anterix appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors can be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.