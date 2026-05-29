Anterix Stock Is Up 140%. Here's Why One Investor Just Bought $15.8 Million

Key Points

Plustick Management bought 499,596 shares of Anterix last quarter; the estimated trade value was $15.81 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value increased by $19.08 million, reflecting both new shares and price movement.

This transaction represented a roughly 8% change in reported assets under management (AUM).

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On May 15, 2026, Plustick Management disclosed a new position in Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX), acquiring 499,596 shares in a trade estimated at $15.81 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Plustick Management established a new stake in Anterix, acquiring 499,596 shares. The purchase is estimated at $15.81 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the first quarter. The quarter-end valuation of the position was $19.08 million, incorporating both share accumulation and price appreciation. The fund reported roughly 20 positions after the filing.

What else to know

This new stake in Anterix accounted for 9.21% of Plustick Management's reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after this filing: NASDAQ: SATS: $45.66 million (22.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: NN: $27.36 million (13.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: ATEX: $19.08 million ($9.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MRNA: $11.18 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSE: SOC: $11.15 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Anterix were priced at $64.02, up nearly 140% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.93 million Net income (TTM) $81.32 million Price (as of Friday) $64.02

Company snapshot

ATEX provides licensed 900 MHz spectrum and wireless communications solutions for utility and critical infrastructure sectors.

The firm generates revenue by commercializing spectrum assets, enabling customers to deploy private broadband networks and related technologies.

It serves utility companies and critical infrastructure operators across the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Anterix operates as a wireless communications company specializing in spectrum commercialization for private broadband networks. With a focus on the utility and critical infrastructure markets, the company leverages its nationwide 900 MHz spectrum portfolio to enable secure, reliable communications solutions. Its strategic position is underpinned by exclusive spectrum holdings and its role in supporting the digital transformation of essential service providers.

What this transaction means for investors

With this move, Plustick Management made Anterix one of its largest holdings, suggesting conviction that recent regulatory and commercial developments could unlock additional value.



The bullish case starts with momentum in the business. As of December, Anterix had approximately $123 million of contracted proceeds outstanding and a prospective opportunity pipeline approaching $3 billion across more than 60 potential customers. The company also signed a new $13 million spectrum agreement in January with CPS Energy and continued expanding relationships with utilities seeking private broadband networks.



Perhaps more importantly, the FCC recently approved expanding the 900 MHz broadband allocation from 6 MHz to 10 MHz. CEO Scott Lang called the decision a "new era" for the spectrum band, arguing it broadens the technology's appeal beyond utilities to a wider range of critical infrastructure operators.



Unlike many high-growth stories, Anterix carries no debt and ended December with nearly $30 million in cash. The company reported a nine-month profit of $72.1 million, aided by spectrum transactions, while maintaining a $226.7 million share repurchase authorization. Going forward, if Anterix can convert its massive pipeline into signed contracts, the market may eventually view its spectrum portfolio as considerably more valuable than it is today.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.