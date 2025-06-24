Stocks
ATEX

Anterix Reports FY2025 Financial Results and Strategic Updates

June 24, 2025 — 04:41 pm EDT

Anterix reports Q4 and FY2025 results, highlights strategic appointments, spectrum agreements, and ongoing business initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, highlighting key operational achievements and changes in leadership, including the appointment of Scott Lang as President and CEO and Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman. The company secured significant agreements for spectrum sales totaling over $116 million, received milestone payments from utility partners, and invested in spectrum clearing, while also exchanging narrowband licenses for broadband in multiple counties. Anterix launched initiatives aimed at accelerating utility adoption of private broadband networks, with an oversubscribed industry engagement program and a robust pipeline of prospective opportunities. Financially, the company reported no debt, significant cash reserves, and ongoing share repurchase activity, while looking forward to continuing its strategic review process sparked by inbound interest in the company.

Potential Positives

  • Appointment of Scott Lang as President and CEO and Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman positions the company for effective leadership and strategic direction.
  • Execution of spectrum sale agreements generating a total of $116 million strengthens financial stability and revenue streams.
  • Successful exchange of narrowband for broadband licenses, resulting in significant gains, supports the company’s focus on enhancing broadband capabilities.
  • Completion of a strategic review process indicating positive interest in the company and potential for future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

  • Company reported a net loss of $11.4 million for the full fiscal year, compared to a net loss of $9.1 million in the previous year, indicating worsening financial performance.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased by approximately $13.1 million compared to the previous year, suggesting potential liquidity concerns going forward.
  • Company has a significant contingent liability of $15.3 million, which could pose financial risks if required to pay out.

FAQ

What are Anterix's fiscal 2025 financial highlights?

Anterix reported significant gains from spectrum exchange, milestone payments, and a strong pipeline of prospective contract opportunities.

Who was appointed as CEO of Anterix?

Scott Lang was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024.

What initiatives has Anterix launched recently?

Anterix launched the AnterixAccelerator™ initiative in March 2025 to promote utility adoption of private broadband networks.

What is the current status of Anterix's share repurchase program?

Anterix has authorized a $250 million share repurchase program, with approximately $227.7 million remaining as of March 31, 2025.

When is the upcoming Anterix conference call?

Anterix will hold an analyst and investor conference call on June 25, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. ET.

$ATEX Insider Trading Activity

$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.

$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix’s website at

https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations

.




Full Year FY


2025


Financial and Operational Highlights




  • Appointed Scott Lang as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024


  • Appointed Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman of the Board in January 2025


  • Executed new spectrum sale agreements with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (“Oncor”) for $102.5 million in June 2024 and Lower Colorado River Authority (“LCRA”) for $13.5 million in January 2025


  • Received milestone payments of $8.5 million from Ameren Corporation (“Ameren”) and $44.0 million from Oncor


  • Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with approximately $80 million to be received in fiscal 2026


  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 67 counties and recorded a $22.8 million gain


  • Invested $18.1 million in spectrum clearing costs


  • Secured FCC approval of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the current paired 3 x 3 MHz broadband segment to a paired 5 x 5 MHz broadband segment within the 900 MHz band in January 2025


  • Initiated a strategic review process after receiving inbound interest in the Company in February 2025 which remains ongoing


  • Launched the AnterixAccelerator™ industry engagement initiative in March 2025 to speed up utility adoption of private broadband networks; the program is now oversubscribed with utilities actively engaged in discussions and negotiations for $250 million in 900 MHz spectrum incentives


  • Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers








Fourth Quarter FY


2025


Financial Highlights




  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 47 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain


  • Transferred four broadband licenses to Oncor and recorded an $18.3 million gain on the sale of intangible assets


  • Invested $5.5 million in spectrum clearing costs


  • Successfully identified and executed on several measures to reduce operating expenses, mainly through cuts in consulting fees and headcount costs








Liquidity and Balance Sheet



At March 31, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.7 million in escrow deposits.



The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $2.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.




Conference Call Information



Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link

https://investors.anterix.com/events/event-details/q4-fy2025-anterix-earnings-conference-call

to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at

https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations

. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.




About Anterix Inc.



At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit

www.anterix.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix’s ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix’s strategic review process; (vii) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.




Shareholder Contact



Natasha Vecchiarelli


Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Anterix


973-531-4397



nvecchiarelli@anterix.com



Anterix Inc.


Earnings Release Tables


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands, except share and per share data)




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


ASSETS

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,374


$
60,578

Non-trade receivable

2,926






Spectrum receivable

7,107



8,521

Escrow deposits

547






Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,801



3,912


Total current assets


60,755




73,011

Escrow deposits

7,103



7,546

Property and equipment, net

1,302



2,062

Right of use assets, net

4,829



4,432

Intangible assets

228,983



216,743

Deferred broadband costs

28,944



19,772

Other assets

1,188



1,328


Total assets

$

333,104



$

324,894


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities



Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
$
9,075


$
8,631

Accrued severance and other related charges

2,265






Due to related parties

30






Operating lease liabilities

1,643



1,850

Contingent liability

8,093



1,000

Deferred revenue

6,095



6,470


Total current liabilities


27,201




17,951

Operating lease liabilities

3,747



3,446

Contingent liability

15,336



15,000

Deferred revenue

118,577



115,742

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

4,911



4,911

Deferred income tax

6,606



6,281

Other liabilities

125



531


Total liabilities


176,503




163,862

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders’ equity



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024









Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024

2



2

Additional paid-in capital

548,542



533,203

Accumulated deficit

(391,943
)


(372,173
)


Total stockholders’ equity


156,601




161,032


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

333,104



$

324,894
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Anterix Inc.


Earnings Release Tables


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,




2025




2024




2025




2024


Spectrum revenue
$
1,389


$
1,260


$
6,031


$
4,191










Operating expenses







General and administrative

9,220



9,593



42,671



44,423

Sales and support

1,594



1,728



6,110



5,693

Product development

1,089



2,243



5,735



5,697

Severance and other related charges

258








3,771






Depreciation and amortization

76



191



548



844


Operating expenses

12,237



13,755



58,835



56,657

Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net

(1,953
)


(1,989
)


(22,799
)


(35,024
)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(18,294
)







(18,294
)


(7,364
)

Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net

3



5



3



44


Income (loss) from operations

9,396



(10,511
)


(11,714
)


(10,122
)

Interest income

446



926



2,159



2,374

Other income

40



44



75



233


Income (loss) before income taxes

9,882



(9,541
)


(9,480
)


(7,515
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

674



(130
)


1,892



1,613


Net income (loss)
$
9,208


$
(9,411
)

$
(11,372
)

$
(9,128
)

Net income (loss) per common share basic
$
0.50


$
(0.51
)

$
(0.61
)

$
(0.49
)

Net income (loss) per common share diluted
$
0.49


$
(0.51
)

$
(0.61
)

$
(0.49
)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share

18,577,700



18,483,292



18,562,446



18,765,190

Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

18,709,205



18,483,292



18,562,446



18,765,190














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Anterix Inc.


Earnings Release Tables


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(in thousands)











Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,




2025




2024




2025




2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss)
$
9,208


$
(9,411
)

$
(11,372
)

$
(9,128
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

76



191



548



844

Stock compensation expense

2,912



3,483



13,531



15,507

Deferred income taxes

(130
)


(51
)


325



841

Rights of use assets

431



2,770



1,657



1,512

Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net

(1,953
)


(1,989
)


(22,799
)


(35,024
)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(18,294
)







(18,294
)


(7,364
)

Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net

3



5



3



44

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Non-trade receivable

(2,926
)







(2,926
)





Prepaid expenses and other assets

(139
)


(1,493
)


1,126



(1,171
)

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

167



348



550



1,936

Accrued severance and other related charges

(25
)







2,265






Due to related parties

30








30



(533
)

Operating lease liabilities

(507
)


(2,865
)


(1,960
)


(1,924
)

Contingent liability

(4,001
)







5,999



15,000

Deferred revenue

(1,389
)


15,152



2,460



61,453

Other liabilities

(18
)







(406
)





Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(16,555
)


6,140



(29,263
)


41,993


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps

(5,474
)


(2,222
)


(18,095
)


(17,031
)

Proceeds from sale of spectrum

40,935








40,935



25,427

Purchases of equipment

(46
)


(40
)


(87
)


(307
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

35,415



(2,262
)


22,753



8,089


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from stock option exercises

1,691



770



3,651



777

Repurchase of common stock

(1,955
)


(5,970
)


(8,398
)


(24,676
)

Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock






(104
)


(1,843
)


(1,241
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(264
)


(5,304
)


(6,590
)


(25,140
)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

18,596



(1,426
)


(13,100
)


24,942


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year


36,428




69,550




68,124




43,182

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year

$

55,024



$

68,124



$

55,024



$

68,124












The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,374


$
60,578


$
43,182

Escrow deposits

7,650



7,546






Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

55,024



$

68,124



$

43,182











December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents


$
28,797


$
62,033

Escrow deposits



7,631



7,517

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



$

36,428



$

69,550


















































































































Anterix Inc.


Earnings Release Tables


Other Financial Information


(in thousands except per share data)











Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,




2025




2024




2025




2024

Number of shares repurchased and retired

50



173



245



736

Average price paid per share*
$
38.63


$
33.80


$
33.71


$
33.72

Total cost to repurchase
$
1,955


$
5,970


$
8,398


$
24,676















*
Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.






As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.






