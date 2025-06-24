Anterix Reports FY2025 Financial Results and Strategic Updates

Anterix reports Q4 and FY2025 results, highlights strategic appointments, spectrum agreements, and ongoing business initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, highlighting key operational achievements and changes in leadership, including the appointment of Scott Lang as President and CEO and Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman. The company secured significant agreements for spectrum sales totaling over $116 million, received milestone payments from utility partners, and invested in spectrum clearing, while also exchanging narrowband licenses for broadband in multiple counties. Anterix launched initiatives aimed at accelerating utility adoption of private broadband networks, with an oversubscribed industry engagement program and a robust pipeline of prospective opportunities. Financially, the company reported no debt, significant cash reserves, and ongoing share repurchase activity, while looking forward to continuing its strategic review process sparked by inbound interest in the company.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Scott Lang as President and CEO and Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman positions the company for effective leadership and strategic direction.

Execution of spectrum sale agreements generating a total of $116 million strengthens financial stability and revenue streams.

Successful exchange of narrowband for broadband licenses, resulting in significant gains, supports the company’s focus on enhancing broadband capabilities.

Completion of a strategic review process indicating positive interest in the company and potential for future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Company reported a net loss of $11.4 million for the full fiscal year, compared to a net loss of $9.1 million in the previous year, indicating worsening financial performance.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by approximately $13.1 million compared to the previous year, suggesting potential liquidity concerns going forward.

Company has a significant contingent liability of $15.3 million, which could pose financial risks if required to pay out.

FAQ

What are Anterix's fiscal 2025 financial highlights?

Anterix reported significant gains from spectrum exchange, milestone payments, and a strong pipeline of prospective contract opportunities.

Who was appointed as CEO of Anterix?

Scott Lang was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024.

What initiatives has Anterix launched recently?

Anterix launched the AnterixAccelerator™ initiative in March 2025 to promote utility adoption of private broadband networks.

What is the current status of Anterix's share repurchase program?

Anterix has authorized a $250 million share repurchase program, with approximately $227.7 million remaining as of March 31, 2025.

When is the upcoming Anterix conference call?

Anterix will hold an analyst and investor conference call on June 25, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ATEX Insider Trading Activity

$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix’s website at



https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations



.







Full Year FY





2025





Financial and Operational Highlights









Appointed Scott Lang as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024



Appointed Scott Lang as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024



Appointed Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman of the Board in January 2025



Appointed Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman of the Board in January 2025



Executed new spectrum sale agreements with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (“Oncor”) for $102.5 million in June 2024 and Lower Colorado River Authority (“LCRA”) for $13.5 million in January 2025



Executed new spectrum sale agreements with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (“Oncor”) for $102.5 million in June 2024 and Lower Colorado River Authority (“LCRA”) for $13.5 million in January 2025



Received milestone payments of $8.5 million from Ameren Corporation (“Ameren”) and $44.0 million from Oncor



Received milestone payments of $8.5 million from Ameren Corporation (“Ameren”) and $44.0 million from Oncor



Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with approximately $80 million to be received in fiscal 2026



Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with approximately $80 million to be received in fiscal 2026



Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 67 counties and recorded a $22.8 million gain



Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 67 counties and recorded a $22.8 million gain



Invested $18.1 million in spectrum clearing costs



Invested $18.1 million in spectrum clearing costs



Secured FCC approval of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the current paired 3 x 3 MHz broadband segment to a paired 5 x 5 MHz broadband segment within the 900 MHz band in January 2025



Secured FCC approval of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the current paired 3 x 3 MHz broadband segment to a paired 5 x 5 MHz broadband segment within the 900 MHz band in January 2025



Initiated a strategic review process after receiving inbound interest in the Company in February 2025 which remains ongoing



Initiated a strategic review process after receiving inbound interest in the Company in February 2025 which remains ongoing



Launched the AnterixAccelerator™ industry engagement initiative in March 2025 to speed up utility adoption of private broadband networks; the program is now oversubscribed with utilities actively engaged in discussions and negotiations for $250 million in 900 MHz spectrum incentives



Launched the AnterixAccelerator™ industry engagement initiative in March 2025 to speed up utility adoption of private broadband networks; the program is now oversubscribed with utilities actively engaged in discussions and negotiations for $250 million in 900 MHz spectrum incentives



Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers

















Fourth Quarter FY





2025





Financial Highlights









Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 47 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain



Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 47 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain



Transferred four broadband licenses to Oncor and recorded an $18.3 million gain on the sale of intangible assets



Transferred four broadband licenses to Oncor and recorded an $18.3 million gain on the sale of intangible assets



Invested $5.5 million in spectrum clearing costs



Invested $5.5 million in spectrum clearing costs



Successfully identified and executed on several measures to reduce operating expenses, mainly through cuts in consulting fees and headcount costs

















Liquidity and Balance Sheet







At March 31, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.7 million in escrow deposits.





The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $2.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.







Conference Call Information







Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link



https://investors.anterix.com/events/event-details/q4-fy2025-anterix-earnings-conference-call



to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at



https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations



. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.







About Anterix Inc.







At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit



www.anterix.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix’s ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix’s strategic review process; (vii) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.







Shareholder Contact







Natasha Vecchiarelli





Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications





Anterix





973-531-4397







nvecchiarelli@anterix.com





























Anterix Inc.













Earnings Release Tables













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













ASSETS











Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





47,374













$





60,578













Non-trade receivable









2,926

















—













Spectrum receivable









7,107

















8,521













Escrow deposits









547

















—













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,801

















3,912















Total current assets













60,755





















73,011















Escrow deposits









7,103

















7,546













Property and equipment, net









1,302

















2,062













Right of use assets, net









4,829

















4,432













Intangible assets









228,983

















216,743













Deferred broadband costs









28,944

















19,772













Other assets









1,188

















1,328















Total assets









$









333,104

















$









324,894

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











Current liabilities





















Accounts payable and other accrued expenses





$





9,075













$





8,631













Accrued severance and other related charges









2,265

















—













Due to related parties









30

















—













Operating lease liabilities









1,643

















1,850













Contingent liability









8,093

















1,000













Deferred revenue









6,095

















6,470















Total current liabilities













27,201





















17,951















Operating lease liabilities









3,747

















3,446













Contingent liability









15,336

















15,000













Deferred revenue









118,577

















115,742













Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets









4,911

















4,911













Deferred income tax









6,606

















6,281













Other liabilities









125

















531















Total liabilities













176,503





















163,862















Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity





















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024









—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024









2

















2













Additional paid-in capital









548,542

















533,203













Accumulated deficit









(391,943





)













(372,173





)











Total stockholders’ equity













156,601





















161,032

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$









333,104

















$









324,894

















































Anterix Inc.













Earnings Release Tables













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except share and per share data)





















































Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Spectrum revenue







$





1,389













$





1,260













$





6,031













$





4,191



















































Operating expenses







































General and administrative









9,220

















9,593

















42,671

















44,423













Sales and support









1,594

















1,728

















6,110

















5,693













Product development









1,089

















2,243

















5,735

















5,697













Severance and other related charges









258

















—

















3,771

















—













Depreciation and amortization









76

















191

















548

















844















Operating expenses











12,237

















13,755

















58,835

















56,657













Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net









(1,953





)













(1,989





)













(22,799





)













(35,024





)









Gain on sale of intangible assets, net









(18,294





)













—

















(18,294





)













(7,364





)









Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net









3

















5

















3

















44















Income (loss) from operations











9,396

















(10,511





)













(11,714





)













(10,122





)









Interest income









446

















926

















2,159

















2,374













Other income









40

















44

















75

















233















Income (loss) before income taxes











9,882

















(9,541





)













(9,480





)













(7,515





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









674

















(130





)













1,892

















1,613















Net income (loss)







$





9,208













$





(9,411





)









$





(11,372





)









$





(9,128





)









Net income (loss) per common share basic





$





0.50













$





(0.51





)









$





(0.61





)









$





(0.49





)









Net income (loss) per common share diluted





$





0.49













$





(0.51





)









$





(0.61





)









$





(0.49





)









Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share









18,577,700

















18,483,292

















18,562,446

















18,765,190













Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share









18,709,205

















18,483,292

















18,562,446

















18,765,190































































Anterix Inc.













Earnings Release Tables













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







































Net income (loss)





$





9,208













$





(9,411





)









$





(11,372





)









$





(9,128





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





































Depreciation and amortization









76

















191

















548

















844













Stock compensation expense









2,912

















3,483

















13,531

















15,507













Deferred income taxes









(130





)













(51





)













325

















841













Rights of use assets









431

















2,770

















1,657

















1,512













Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net









(1,953





)













(1,989





)













(22,799





)













(35,024





)









Gain on sale of intangible assets, net









(18,294





)













—

















(18,294





)













(7,364





)









Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net









3

















5

















3

















44













Changes in operating assets and liabilities





































Non-trade receivable









(2,926





)













—

















(2,926





)













—













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(139





)













(1,493





)













1,126

















(1,171





)









Accounts payable and other accrued expenses









167

















348

















550

















1,936













Accrued severance and other related charges









(25





)













—

















2,265

















—













Due to related parties









30

















—

















30

















(533





)









Operating lease liabilities









(507





)













(2,865





)













(1,960





)













(1,924





)









Contingent liability









(4,001





)













—

















5,999

















15,000













Deferred revenue









(1,389





)













15,152

















2,460

















61,453













Other liabilities









(18





)













—

















(406





)













—













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









(16,555





)













6,140

















(29,263





)













41,993















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







































Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps









(5,474





)













(2,222





)













(18,095





)













(17,031





)









Proceeds from sale of spectrum









40,935

















—

















40,935

















25,427













Purchases of equipment









(46





)













(40





)













(87





)













(307





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









35,415

















(2,262





)













22,753

















8,089















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







































Proceeds from stock option exercises









1,691

















770

















3,651

















777













Repurchase of common stock









(1,955





)













(5,970





)













(8,398





)













(24,676





)









Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock









—

















(104





)













(1,843





)













(1,241





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(264





)













(5,304





)













(6,590





)













(25,140





)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









18,596

















(1,426





)













(13,100





)













24,942















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH







































Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year











36,428





















69,550





















68,124





















43,182















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year







$









55,024

















$









68,124

















$









55,024

















$









68,124























































The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













March 31, 2023











Cash and cash equivalents





$





47,374













$





60,578













$





43,182













Escrow deposits









7,650

















7,546

















—













Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash







$









55,024

















$









68,124

















$









43,182

























































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Cash and cash equivalents













$





28,797













$





62,033













Escrow deposits

















7,631

















7,517













Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash















$









36,428

















$









69,550

























































Anterix Inc.













Earnings Release Tables













Other Financial Information













(in thousands except per share data)





















































Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Number of shares repurchased and retired









50

















173

















245

















736













Average price paid per share*





$





38.63













$





33.80













$





33.71













$





33.72













Total cost to repurchase





$





1,955













$





5,970













$





8,398













$





24,676

























*





Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.

























As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.