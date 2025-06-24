Anterix Reports FY2025 Financial Results and Strategic Updates

Anterix reports Q4 and FY2025 results, highlights strategic appointments, spectrum agreements, and ongoing business initiatives.
Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, highlighting key operational achievements and changes in leadership, including the appointment of Scott Lang as President and CEO and Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman. The company secured significant agreements for spectrum sales totaling over $116 million, received milestone payments from utility partners, and invested in spectrum clearing, while also exchanging narrowband licenses for broadband in multiple counties. Anterix launched initiatives aimed at accelerating utility adoption of private broadband networks, with an oversubscribed industry engagement program and a robust pipeline of prospective opportunities. Financially, the company reported no debt, significant cash reserves, and ongoing share repurchase activity, while looking forward to continuing its strategic review process sparked by inbound interest in the company.
Potential Positives
- Appointment of Scott Lang as President and CEO and Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman positions the company for effective leadership and strategic direction.
- Execution of spectrum sale agreements generating a total of $116 million strengthens financial stability and revenue streams.
- Successful exchange of narrowband for broadband licenses, resulting in significant gains, supports the company’s focus on enhancing broadband capabilities.
- Completion of a strategic review process indicating positive interest in the company and potential for future growth opportunities.
Potential Negatives
- Company reported a net loss of $11.4 million for the full fiscal year, compared to a net loss of $9.1 million in the previous year, indicating worsening financial performance.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased by approximately $13.1 million compared to the previous year, suggesting potential liquidity concerns going forward.
- Company has a significant contingent liability of $15.3 million, which could pose financial risks if required to pay out.
FAQ
What are Anterix's fiscal 2025 financial highlights?
Anterix reported significant gains from spectrum exchange, milestone payments, and a strong pipeline of prospective contract opportunities.
Who was appointed as CEO of Anterix?
Scott Lang was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024.
What initiatives has Anterix launched recently?
Anterix launched the AnterixAccelerator™ initiative in March 2025 to promote utility adoption of private broadband networks.
What is the current status of Anterix's share repurchase program?
Anterix has authorized a $250 million share repurchase program, with approximately $227.7 million remaining as of March 31, 2025.
When is the upcoming Anterix conference call?
Anterix will hold an analyst and investor conference call on June 25, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. ET.
$ATEX Insider Trading Activity
$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 605,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,167,302
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,980,000
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 215,398 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,883,566
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 161,706 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,918,439
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 141,048 shares (+555.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,162,356
- AYAL CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD added 98,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,611,358
- MORGAN STANLEY added 96,746 shares (+102.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,540,903
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix’s website at
https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations
.
Full Year FY
2025
Financial and Operational Highlights
Appointed Scott Lang as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024
Appointed Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman of the Board in January 2025
Executed new spectrum sale agreements with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (“Oncor”) for $102.5 million in June 2024 and Lower Colorado River Authority (“LCRA”) for $13.5 million in January 2025
Received milestone payments of $8.5 million from Ameren Corporation (“Ameren”) and $44.0 million from Oncor
Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with approximately $80 million to be received in fiscal 2026
Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 67 counties and recorded a $22.8 million gain
Invested $18.1 million in spectrum clearing costs
Secured FCC approval of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the current paired 3 x 3 MHz broadband segment to a paired 5 x 5 MHz broadband segment within the 900 MHz band in January 2025
Initiated a strategic review process after receiving inbound interest in the Company in February 2025 which remains ongoing
Launched the AnterixAccelerator™ industry engagement initiative in March 2025 to speed up utility adoption of private broadband networks; the program is now oversubscribed with utilities actively engaged in discussions and negotiations for $250 million in 900 MHz spectrum incentives
Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers
Fourth Quarter FY
2025
Financial Highlights
Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 47 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain
Transferred four broadband licenses to Oncor and recorded an $18.3 million gain on the sale of intangible assets
Invested $5.5 million in spectrum clearing costs
Successfully identified and executed on several measures to reduce operating expenses, mainly through cuts in consulting fees and headcount costs
Liquidity and Balance Sheet
At March 31, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.7 million in escrow deposits.
The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $2.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.
Conference Call Information
Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link
https://investors.anterix.com/events/event-details/q4-fy2025-anterix-earnings-conference-call
to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at
https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations
. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.
About Anterix Inc.
At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit
www.anterix.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix’s ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix’s strategic review process; (vii) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Shareholder Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,374
$
60,578
Non-trade receivable
2,926
—
Spectrum receivable
7,107
8,521
Escrow deposits
547
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,801
3,912
Total current assets
60,755
73,011
Escrow deposits
7,103
7,546
Property and equipment, net
1,302
2,062
Right of use assets, net
4,829
4,432
Intangible assets
228,983
216,743
Deferred broadband costs
28,944
19,772
Other assets
1,188
1,328
Total assets
$
333,104
$
324,894
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
$
9,075
$
8,631
Accrued severance and other related charges
2,265
—
Due to related parties
30
—
Operating lease liabilities
1,643
1,850
Contingent liability
8,093
1,000
Deferred revenue
6,095
6,470
Total current liabilities
27,201
17,951
Operating lease liabilities
3,747
3,446
Contingent liability
15,336
15,000
Deferred revenue
118,577
115,742
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets
4,911
4,911
Deferred income tax
6,606
6,281
Other liabilities
125
531
Total liabilities
176,503
163,862
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
548,542
533,203
Accumulated deficit
(391,943
)
(372,173
)
Total stockholders’ equity
156,601
161,032
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
333,104
$
324,894
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Spectrum revenue
$
1,389
$
1,260
$
6,031
$
4,191
Operating expenses
General and administrative
9,220
9,593
42,671
44,423
Sales and support
1,594
1,728
6,110
5,693
Product development
1,089
2,243
5,735
5,697
Severance and other related charges
258
—
3,771
—
Depreciation and amortization
76
191
548
844
Operating expenses
12,237
13,755
58,835
56,657
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
(1,953
)
(1,989
)
(22,799
)
(35,024
)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
(18,294
)
—
(18,294
)
(7,364
)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
3
5
3
44
Income (loss) from operations
9,396
(10,511
)
(11,714
)
(10,122
)
Interest income
446
926
2,159
2,374
Other income
40
44
75
233
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,882
(9,541
)
(9,480
)
(7,515
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
674
(130
)
1,892
1,613
Net income (loss)
$
9,208
$
(9,411
)
$
(11,372
)
$
(9,128
)
Net income (loss) per common share basic
$
0.50
$
(0.51
)
$
(0.61
)
$
(0.49
)
Net income (loss) per common share diluted
$
0.49
$
(0.51
)
$
(0.61
)
$
(0.49
)
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
18,577,700
18,483,292
18,562,446
18,765,190
Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
18,709,205
18,483,292
18,562,446
18,765,190
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
9,208
$
(9,411
)
$
(11,372
)
$
(9,128
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
76
191
548
844
Stock compensation expense
2,912
3,483
13,531
15,507
Deferred income taxes
(130
)
(51
)
325
841
Rights of use assets
431
2,770
1,657
1,512
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
(1,953
)
(1,989
)
(22,799
)
(35,024
)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
(18,294
)
—
(18,294
)
(7,364
)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
3
5
3
44
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Non-trade receivable
(2,926
)
—
(2,926
)
—
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(139
)
(1,493
)
1,126
(1,171
)
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
167
348
550
1,936
Accrued severance and other related charges
(25
)
—
2,265
—
Due to related parties
30
—
30
(533
)
Operating lease liabilities
(507
)
(2,865
)
(1,960
)
(1,924
)
Contingent liability
(4,001
)
—
5,999
15,000
Deferred revenue
(1,389
)
15,152
2,460
61,453
Other liabilities
(18
)
—
(406
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(16,555
)
6,140
(29,263
)
41,993
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps
(5,474
)
(2,222
)
(18,095
)
(17,031
)
Proceeds from sale of spectrum
40,935
—
40,935
25,427
Purchases of equipment
(46
)
(40
)
(87
)
(307
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
35,415
(2,262
)
22,753
8,089
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from stock option exercises
1,691
770
3,651
777
Repurchase of common stock
(1,955
)
(5,970
)
(8,398
)
(24,676
)
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock
—
(104
)
(1,843
)
(1,241
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(264
)
(5,304
)
(6,590
)
(25,140
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
18,596
(1,426
)
(13,100
)
24,942
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year
36,428
69,550
68,124
43,182
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year
$
55,024
$
68,124
$
55,024
$
68,124
The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,374
$
60,578
$
43,182
Escrow deposits
7,650
7,546
—
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
55,024
$
68,124
$
43,182
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,797
$
62,033
Escrow deposits
7,631
7,517
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
36,428
$
69,550
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Number of shares repurchased and retired
50
173
245
736
Average price paid per share*
$
38.63
$
33.80
$
33.71
$
33.72
Total cost to repurchase
$
1,955
$
5,970
$
8,398
$
24,676
*
Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.
As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.
