Anterix Records Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss on Solid Revenue Growth

Anterix Inc. ATEX reported relatively healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s 41% year-over-year revenue growth was driven by higher revenues from spectrum agreements and continued monetization of its 900 MHz spectrum assets. The increase also reflects ongoing customer activity and payments from utility partners.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income was $18.52 million or 98 cents per share compared with $9.21 million or 49 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Gain on exchange and sale of intangible assets boosted GAAP earnings during the quarter.



Excluding non-recurring items, Anterix reported a non-GAAP net loss of 41 cents per share compared with a net loss of 36 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents.



For 2026, the company reported GAAP net income of $90.64 million or $4.83 per share, against a net loss of $11.37 million or a loss of 61 cents per share in 2025.

Anterix Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Anterix Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Anterix Inc. Quote

Revenues & Other Details

Spectrum revenues rose to $1.96 million from $1.39 million. The figure beats the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. For 2026, revenues increased to $6.5 million from $6.03 million in 2025.



During the quarter, the company’s operating expenses totaled $15.23 million compared with $12.24 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income during the quarter was $19.84 million compared with $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, Anterix had total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $104.66 million compared with $55.02 million a year ago. The company generated $15.52 million in cash from operations during the reported quarter compared to cash utilization of $16.56 million in the prior-year quarter. For 2026, the company generated $5.51 million of cash from operating activities against cash usage of $29.26 million in 2025. No share repurchases occurred during the quarter, with $226.7 million remaining under buyback authorization.

Outlook

For fiscal 2027, management expects approximately $25.3 million of contracted customer cash proceeds, with an additional $23.4 million scheduled for receipt thereafter.

ATEX’s Zacks Rank

Anterix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.61%. Silicon Motion is benefiting from rising demand for NAND flash controllers used in smartphones, PCs, and data center storage devices. The growing adoption of AI applications and high-capacity SSDs is also expected to support demand for its advanced storage solutions and long-term growth prospects.



Celestica Inc. CLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It delivered an earnings surprise of 3.85% in the last reported quarter.



The company is experiencing strong momentum from growing demand for AI data center infrastructure, cloud networking equipment, and advanced hardware solutions. Its expanding hyperscaler customer base and focus on high-performance computing are likely to drive long-term growth.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It delivered an earnings surprise of 4.29% in the last reported quarter.



Monolithic Power continues to gain from strong demand for power management solutions across AI data centers, automotive, industrial, and cloud computing markets. Its expanding product portfolio, growing adoption of high-performance power chips, and focus on innovation support steady growth and strengthen its long-term market position.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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