Anterix Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Rising Spectrum Demand

Anterix Inc. ATEX used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto press a forward-looking message: utility conversations are moving from education to deployment, and the company sees spectrum scarcity strengthening its hand.

That message mattered more than the quarter’s headline beat. ATEX reported revenues of $2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 million by 23.1%. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 41 cents, which was 26.8% narrower than the consensus mark of a loss of 56 cents.

Anterix Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Anterix Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Anterix Inc. Quote

ATEX Says Utilities Are Ready to Deploy

Chief executive officer Scott Lang said that activity with utilities picked up sharply in the last 60 days, with discussions shifting toward deployment, pricing and time to value. Lang stated that private wireless broadband has moved beyond evaluation.

Lang tied that change to a broader revaluation of licensed spectrum, pointing to market transactions involving spectrum assets as proof that scarcity is becoming more valuable. He argued that the dynamic is supporting stronger commercial conversations for Anterix’s 900 MHz holdings.

The company also highlighted four utility wins in roughly three months, including CPS Energy, Texas-New Mexico Power, Benton PUD and NorthWestern Energy. Management said that two of those customers moved directly to 10 MHz agreements after the FCC expanded the 900 MHz broadband segment from 6 MHz to 10 MHz.

Anterix Pushes Beyond Utilities

Chief regulatory and communications officer Christopher Guttman-McCabe said that the company is evaluating broader monetization paths for its spectrum, including direct-to-device satellite use cases through Lynk Global. Guttman-McCabe said that early testing had already moved from concept to initial technical validation.

Management described satellite as a potential resilience layer for enterprise and critical infrastructure networks rather than only a consumer service. That framing widened the earnings-call narrative from utility deployment to a larger strategic infrastructure opportunity.

Lang and Guttman-McCabe also said that inbound interest is coming from other critical infrastructure sectors. Still, management has stressed that it is being selective and is focused on opportunities that deepen the value of the spectrum position rather than chasing every adjacent market.

ATEX Turns Cash Flow Positive

Chief financial officer Elena Marquez said that fiscal 2026 cash receipts reached $127 million, well above the company’s original $80-million expectation, driven by accelerated customer deliveries. Marquez also said that Anterix finished the fiscal year with no debt and more than $98 million in cash, excluding escrow deposits.

For the year, the company reported a positive cash flow, $34.8 million in gains on the sale of spectrum and $105.4 million in gains tied to narrowband-to-broadband spectrum exchanges. These items, along with lower operating expenses, drove the net income for the year, per management.

Marquez added that about $50 million remains to be collected from signed contracts, with $25.3 million expected in fiscal 2027. This gave management room to present the balance sheet as a source of flexibility while clearing and delivery continued.

Anterix Recasts Revenue Story

A notable accounting and commercial shift also emerged on theearnings call Marquez said that the company’s go-to-market model is evolving from primarily long-term leases to a mix of lease and sale structures, depending on customer preferences.

As a result, future spectrum sale agreements will be recognized on a gross basis under ASC 606. Management said that the change is prospective only and does not require a restatement of prior periods.

That change matters for fiscal 2027 modeling. Marquez said that lease-related GAAP revenues should continue at roughly the recent quarterly pace, with an additional $13 million tied to the CPS Energy contract expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027 upon license delivery.

ATEX Q&A Highlights Pricing & Products

In the analyst Q&A, a JPMorgan analyst asked about CatalyX and non-utility opportunities. Lang said that interest in CatalyX has more than doubled since the Februaryearnings call and discussions are moving from education to pricing and papering, with master service agreements becoming part of broader customer engagements.

A B. Riley Securities analyst pressed on fiscal 2027 expenses and revenue timing. Marquez responded that operating expenses should be $40 million for most of this year, including one-time items, while clearing costs should run above last year’s $27.2 million.

Craig-Hallum’s questions drew one of management’s firmer messages on pricing. Lang said that accelerator pricing is over and will not be renewed, and that recent deals were struck at stronger customized pricing levels as utilities increasingly aim for full 5x5 configurations.

Anterix Ends the Call More Assertively

The tone exiting the call was more aggressive than defensive. Lang repeatedly described demand as rising faster than supply and said that the company is now operating from a position of proven customer value, a broader ecosystem and growing strategic relevance.

That left investors with a clearer hierarchy from management: monetize spectrum at improved pricing, add recurring services around deployments and test new adjacency layers such as satellite without diluting the core utility thesis.

Zacks Signals for ATEX

Anterix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a more balanced near-term view than the stronger signal attached to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks. Its Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of F indicate weak style characteristics under the Zacks framework.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks’ Style Score framework favors higher grades, particularly when paired with Rank #1 or #2 stocks, while Rank #3 names can still be held but generally do not carry the same probability of outperformance. That ranking can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the latest results.

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