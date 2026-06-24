Anterix Insider Transaction: 4,291 Shares Sold as Utility Broadband Stock Gains 170% This Past Year

Key Points

ATEX's CFO sold 4,291 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of ~$341,000 on June 17, 2026.

The transaction reduced direct Common Stock holdings by about 19%, leaving 18,387 shares directly held post-sale.

All shares disposed of were held directly; the transaction involved option exercise and immediate sale.

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Elena Marquez, Chief Financial Officer of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX), reported the sale of 4,291 shares of Common Stock for a total of approximately $341,000 on June 17, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,291 Transaction value ~$341,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 18,387 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($79.50); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 transaction price ($79.50).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale behind the transaction?

The filing reflects an exercise of 1,226 options followed by an immediate sale of 4,291 Common Stock shares; this pattern is characteristic of scheduled liquidity events rather than discretionary selling.

The filing reflects an exercise of 1,226 options followed by an immediate sale of 4,291 Common Stock shares; this pattern is characteristic of scheduled liquidity events rather than discretionary selling. How does this transaction affect Marquez’s direct ownership position?

The sale represented 19% of direct common stock holdings, reducing Marquez’s direct Common Stock stake to 18,387 shares, with no indirect holdings reported after the transaction.

The sale represented 19% of direct common stock holdings, reducing Marquez’s direct Common Stock stake to 18,387 shares, with no indirect holdings reported after the transaction. What continuing exposure does Marquez retain in Anterix Inc. after this transaction?

Marquez maintains 2,454 Stock Option (Right to Buy) shares (direct), which remain exercisable in future periods and provide ongoing economic exposure beyond the post-sale Common Stock holdings.

Marquez maintains 2,454 Stock Option (Right to Buy) shares (direct), which remain exercisable in future periods and provide ongoing economic exposure beyond the post-sale Common Stock holdings. Does the transaction reflect a pattern or an isolated event?

According to historical data, this is the only sale transaction disclosed for Marquez in the recent period (since October 2025), with prior filings reflecting administrative events rather than open-market sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/17/26) $79.50 Market capitalization $1.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.50 million

Company snapshot

ATEX provides wireless communications solutions, primarily through the licensing and monetization of 900 MHz radio spectrum assets across the United States and territories.

The firm operates a spectrum-leasing business model, generating revenue by enabling utility and critical infrastructure clients to deploy private broadband networks and advanced wireless technologies.

It targets essential service providers, including utilities and operators of critical infrastructure, seeking secure, reliable, and dedicated communications networks.

Anterix Inc. is a specialist in telecommunications spectrum, leveraging exclusive 900 MHz licenses to serve the critical communications needs of utility and infrastructure sectors. The company’s strategy centers on enabling private broadband deployments for essential service providers, positioning its spectrum assets as foundational to secure and resilient network operations. With a focused employee base and a unique asset portfolio, Anterix maintains a competitive edge in the niche market for mission-critical wireless communications.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of Anterix have skyrocketed over 170% this past year, which is certainly notable here, but this sale ultimately looks more like a routine liquidity event tied to compensation management than a clear signal about Anterix's outlook. The transaction included an option exercise followed by an immediate sale of shares, and notably marks the first disclosed sale by CFO Elena Marquez on record.



The bigger story for investors remains Anterix's unique position in the utility communications market. The company controls valuable 900 MHz spectrum licenses that electric utilities are increasingly using to build private broadband networks for grid modernization and critical infrastructure. Unlike many telecom businesses, Anterix's value proposition is tied less to subscriber growth and more to long-term spectrum monetization agreements with utility customers. Earlier this month, the firm reported first-quarter results, which included new spectrum sale agreements with CPS Energy, Texas-New Mexico Power and NorthWestern Energy for total contracted proceeds of $23.9 million.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether Anterix can continue converting its spectrum assets into durable contracts and recurring revenue streams. Insider sales tied to option exercises often generate attention, but a single transaction of this size is generally less informative than the pace of utility adoption, spectrum leasing activity, and management's execution against its broadband infrastructure strategy.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.