Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX), which a week ago released some disappointing second-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. It was not a great statutory result, with revenues coming in 49% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, earnings also fell seriously short of forecasts, turning into a per-share loss of US$0.94. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:ATEX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from three analysts covering Anterix is for revenues of US$883.5k in 2021, implying a stressful 26% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$3.24 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.20m and losses of US$2.60 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target fell 7.9% to US$65.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Anterix's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Anterix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Anterix's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Anterix'sdecline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 26% next year, topping off a historical decline of 5.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.5% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Anterix is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Anterix going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Anterix that we have uncovered.

