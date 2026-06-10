Anterix Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Anterix Inc. (ATEX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.52 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $9.21 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.0% to $1.96 million from $1.39 million last year.

Anterix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.52 Mln. vs. $9.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.96 Mln vs. $1.39 Mln last year.

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