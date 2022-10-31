Anterix Gains 11 Percent On Agreement With Xcel Energy Services For Spectrum Lease

(RTTNews) - Anterix Inc. (ATEX) shares are trading more than 11 percent higher on Monday morning trade after the company announced that Xcel Energy Services Inc., a subsidiary of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has signed an agreement to the use of Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum throughout the company's service territory in eight western and midwestern states.

Currently shares are at $38.51, up 11.75 percent from the previous close of $34.46 on a volume of 138,034.

