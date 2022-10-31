Markets
ATEX

Anterix Gains 11 Percent On Agreement With Xcel Energy Services For Spectrum Lease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anterix Inc. (ATEX) shares are trading more than 11 percent higher on Monday morning trade after the company announced that Xcel Energy Services Inc., a subsidiary of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has signed an agreement to the use of Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum throughout the company's service territory in eight western and midwestern states.

Currently shares are at $38.51, up 11.75 percent from the previous close of $34.46 on a volume of 138,034.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATEX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular