Anterix (FRA:2X6) Price Target Increased by 7.07% to 68.75

The average one-year price target for Anterix (FRA:2X6) has been revised to 68.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 64.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.77 to a high of 98.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.46% from the latest reported closing price of 29.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anterix. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2X6 is 0.23%, a decrease of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 16,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 5,412K shares representing 28.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heard Capital holds 1,763K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X6 by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 875K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 504K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 426K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X6 by 5.79% over the last quarter.

