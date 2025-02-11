Anterix Engages Morgan Stanley for Strategic Review Amid Growing Demand for Private Wireless Broadband Solutions

Anterix engages Morgan Stanley for a strategic review amid rising demand for private wireless broadband in the utility sector.

Anterix has announced that it has engaged Morgan Stanley as its financial advisor to conduct a strategic review process in response to growing interest in private wireless broadband solutions for the utility industry. As the leader in this space, Anterix is launching a new initiative aimed at expediting the deployment of its 900 MHz private wireless networks, which will evaluate pricing, payment structures, and potential collaborations with over 120 ecosystem partners. Anterix President & CEO Scott Lang emphasized the company's experience and current customer base as key strengths, and expressed enthusiasm about the strategic opportunities ahead, aimed at benefitting shareholders, customers, and employees. The company also plans to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings in an upcoming call.

Anterix has engaged Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor to conduct a strategic review process, indicating strong interest and potential growth opportunities in the utility industry for private wireless broadband solutions.

The launch of a new industry engagement initiative aims to enhance product offerings and accelerate the deployment of 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks, responding to significant interest from utilities.

Anterix's status as the market leader in private wireless broadband for utilities is reinforced, along with a robust customer pipeline and an extensive ecosystem of over 120 members.

The absence of a definitive timetable for the strategic review process may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future direction and potential for growth.

The forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect Anterix's actual future results, potentially leading to a lack of investor confidence.

The mention of inbound interest from other strategic participants may imply potential weaknesses in the company's current market position, necessitating external engagement for growth.

What is Anterix's recent strategic review process?

Anterix has engaged Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor for a formal strategic review to capitalize on increased demand for private wireless broadband solutions.

How is Anterix responding to utility industry demand?

Anterix launched a new initiative aimed at shortening the deployment time for 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks for utilities.

Who is leading Anterix in the private wireless broadband space?

Anterix is recognized as the market leader in private wireless broadband solutions specifically designed for the utility industry.

What recent accomplishments does Anterix highlight?

Anterix has seven customers across fifteen states and a strong ecosystem comprising over 120 members dedicated to modernizing utility communication needs.

When will Anterix announce itsearnings call

Anterix is scheduled to host its third quarter fiscal 2025earnings callon February 12, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. ET.

$ATEX Insider Trading Activity

$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORGAN E OBRIEN (Executive Chairman) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $455,084

GENA L ASHE (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 5,547 shares for an estimated $183,051

MARK FLEISCHHAUER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $119,664

LESLIE B DANIELS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,500

$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that after receiving inbound interest in the Company, it has engaged Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (“Morgan Stanley”) as its financial advisor to support a formal strategic review process for the Company to capitalize on the growing demand and urgency for private wireless broadband solutions for the utility industry.





Additionally, as the recognized market leader in the private wireless broadband space for utilities, Anterix has launched a new industry engagement initiative to address and shorten the time to realization of value for Anterix and its customers to allow them to more quickly deploy 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks. This initiative, which will include a significant review of pricing, payment and ownership terms as well as the potential for collaboration with strategic partners on additional products and services with Anterix’s 120+ member ecosystem, is already receiving significant interest from utilities.





“Anterix has more experience regarding how to enable private networks for utilities than anyone. With this new initiative, we are going to aggressively evolve our product offering to build on that success. With our seven customers across fifteen states, our 120+ member ecosystem, and our fantastic team, we are poised to continue to capture the growing utility wireless broadband marketplace,” said Scott Lang, President & CEO of Anterix.





Mr. Lang continued, “As the leading provider of private wireless broadband, zero debt, and a strong customer pipeline, it does not surprise us that we have had some inbound strategic interest to participate with us in our efforts. Accordingly, we have turned to the leaders in this field, Morgan Stanley. With them, we will review strategic opportunities to capitalize on the value that lies in front of us, with a focus on what is in the best interest of our shareholders, customers and employees. I am excited to work with Morgan Stanley on this strategic review and equally excited to see the extensive utility interest in the evolution of our product offering.”





As a reminder, Anterix





previously announced





that it will be hosting its third quarter fiscal 2025earnings calltomorrow, Wednesday February 12, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. ET. More information can be found on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at





https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations





.





There is no deadline or definitive timetable for completion of the strategic review, and there can be no assurance regarding the results or the outcome of this review. Anterix does not intend to make any further announcements regarding the strategic review except in accordance with its ongoing disclosure obligations and pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.







About Anterix







At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit





www.anterix.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s industry engagement initiatives or strategic review or business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to execute on its industry engagement initiatives; (v) the timing and outcome of Anterix’s strategic review process; (vi) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (vii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at





http://www.sec.gov





, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.