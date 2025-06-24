ANTERIX Earnings Results: $ATEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANTERIX ($ATEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, beating estimates of -$0.47 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,390,000, missing estimates of $1,744,883 by $-354,883.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ANTERIX Insider Trading Activity
ANTERIX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ANTERIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of ANTERIX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 605,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,167,302
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,980,000
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 215,398 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,883,566
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 161,706 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,918,439
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 141,048 shares (+555.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,162,356
- AYAL CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD added 98,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,611,358
- MORGAN STANLEY added 96,746 shares (+102.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,540,903
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.