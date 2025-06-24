ANTERIX Earnings Results: $ATEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANTERIX ($ATEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, beating estimates of -$0.47 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,390,000, missing estimates of $1,744,883 by $-354,883.

ANTERIX Insider Trading Activity

ANTERIX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.

ANTERIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of ANTERIX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

