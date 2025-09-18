Anterix CFO Timothy Gray To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Anterix Inc. (ATEX) said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Timothy A. Gray, will step down with effect from September 19.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Vice President of Finance and Controller, Elena Marquez, as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 22. Marquez has been serving as the Vice President of Finance and Controller since September 2021.

Prior to joining Anterix, she held accounting and finance leadership roles at Clinical Genomics, a biotech company and distributor of medical diagnostic products, from 2018 to 2021.

