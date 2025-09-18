Markets
ATEX

Anterix CFO Timothy Gray To Step Down

September 18, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Anterix Inc. (ATEX) said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Timothy A. Gray, will step down with effect from September 19.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Vice President of Finance and Controller, Elena Marquez, as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 22. Marquez has been serving as the Vice President of Finance and Controller since September 2021.

Prior to joining Anterix, she held accounting and finance leadership roles at Clinical Genomics, a biotech company and distributor of medical diagnostic products, from 2018 to 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ATEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.