Is Anterix (ATEX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Anterix (ATEX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anterix is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 608 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anterix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEX's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATEX has returned 65.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 1.3% on average. This means that Anterix is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Flex (FLEX) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.6%.

For Flex, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Anterix belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.7% so far this year, so ATEX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Flex belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +25.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Anterix and Flex as they could maintain their solid performance.

