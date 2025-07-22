Anterix Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results on August 13, 2025

Anterix will hold a conference call on August 13, 2025, to discuss Q1 fiscal 2026 results.

Anterix announced a conference call scheduled for August 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, where CEO Scott Lang and senior management will discuss the company's first quarter fiscal 2026 results. A press release with these results will be issued on August 12, 2025, after market close. Interested participants must pre-register to join the live Q&A session and are encouraged to log in 10 minutes early. The call will also be available via a live webcast on Anterix's investor relations website, with a replay accessible afterward. Anterix focuses on utilizing 900 MHz broadband for modernizing grid solutions in collaboration with utilities and tech firms, positioning itself as a leader in licensed spectrum throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Anterix is scheduled to discuss their first quarter fiscal 2026 results, indicating transparency and communication with investors regarding their financial performance.

The upcoming conference call will feature senior management, including the President and CEO, emphasizing leadership engagement and accountability to stakeholders.

Anterix's position as the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band showcases their competitive advantage in the industry and commitment to providing modernized grid solutions.

The company is actively collaborating with over 125 ecosystem members to address challenges faced by utilities, reflecting strong partnerships and innovation within the sector.

None

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Anterix senior management, led by President and CEO Scott Lang, will discuss the Company's first quarter fiscal 2026 results. A press release regarding the results will be issued after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.





Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking



here



to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at



https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations



. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.







About Anterix Inc.







At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit



www.anterix.com



.







Shareholder Contact







Natasha Vecchiarelli





Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications





Anterix





973-531-4397







nvecchiarelli@anterix.com





