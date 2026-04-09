Anterix and MongoDB have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 9, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Anterix ATEX as the Bull of the Day and MongoDB MDB as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on ConocoPhillips COP, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and Chevron Corp. CVX.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Anterix is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has a F for Value and an F for Growth. This company is focused on enabling private wireless broadband networks for critical infrastructure. ATEX has a primary focus on the US electric utility sector. Let's learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Anterix, Inc. engages in commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. Its solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Anterix has reported four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the course of the last year, the average positive earnings surprise works out to be 36%.

The company recently reported a loss of 35 cents when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for a loss of 57 cents and that 22 cent beat translates to a positive earnings surprise of 38.6%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates for 2026 are moving up for Anterix.

The current fiscal year 2026 has increased from $3.06 to $3.30 over the last 90 days.

Fiscal 2027 has increased from a loss of $2.26 to a loss of $2.11 over the last 60 days.

Valuation

The valuation for Anterixhas opened up a lot since the last few months saw the stock nearly double. I see a forward PE of only 9.8x and that is very low. The price to book comes in a 3.26x and that still has room to move higher. Price to sales is the one metric that is aggressively high at 130x.

Growth this year is going to be minimal with analysts projecting $6.13M in sales and that would be good for 1.6%. Next year is looking a lot better with sales growth of 10.8% and sales of $6.8M.

The electric utility space is preparing for something it hasn't ever really seen before, competition. Small scale nuclear reactors from companies like Oklo and Eagle Nuclear Energy plan on delivering significant increases in generation capacity to the grid. The smart utilities are already planning for this and increasing their capabilities to handle and disperse the new loads.

MongoDB is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) despite recently beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has a Zacks Style Score for Value of f and an A for Growth. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

MongoDB engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan, and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of MongoDBI see the company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn't make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The most recent earnings report from MongoDB saw the company post $1.65 in EPS when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for $1.47. That 18 cent beat translates to a 12.2% positive earnings surprise.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For MongoDBI see annual estimates for next year moving higher of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number has increased from $5.61 to $5.83 over the last 60 days.

The next fiscal year also has estimates increasing from $6.83 to $6.94 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates are the primary reason why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). That said, sometimes the Agreement section can push the rank lower if there is a large discrepancy. In the case of MongoDB the current quarter has seen 6 estimate decreases and 3 estimate increases over the last 60 days.

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Additional content:

After a +41% Rally, Is ConocoPhillips Stock Still Worth Buying?

ConocoPhillips has jumped 40.8% year to date (YTD), outpacing the 39.3% growth of the industry's composite stocks, and 36.2% and 32.3% improvements of Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., respectively.

The outperformance might reflect strong market confidence in COP's prospects, especially when the pricing scenario of oil is extremely favorable. However, for investment conclusions, one should do a thorough assessment of the company's fundamentals, growth potential and prevailing market conditions.

High Oil Price & COP's Key Upstream Assets

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading at more than $90 per barrel, according to data from oilprice.com, owing to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. With COP generating a significant proportion of revenues from crude oil, the high price of the commodity is extremely favorable for the leading oil and gas exploration and production company, much like other energy giants such as XOM and CVX.

The upstream energy giant also has low-cost drilling opportunities across Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken, that could be successfully developed over two decades. Thus, the outlook for ConocoPhillips' upstream operations looks highly profitable.

COP's Low Debt & Cost Reduction Initiatives

The company has a low exposure to debt capital and hence can rely on its balance sheet to sail through all the business cycles efficiently. Compared to composite stocks in the industry, COP has lower debt exposure, reflected in debt to capitalization of 26.66% compared with the industry's 31.28%.

ConocoPhillips also has a strong initiative to reduce costs while leaving production unaffected. On its fourth-quarter 2025earnings call the upstream major stated its intention of lowering a combined of $1 billion across operating costs and capital expenditure this year while increasing volumes.

Bet on the Stock Right Away?

Despite all the positive developments, investors shouldn't bet on the stock right away as it is currently overvalued. On a relative basis, the stock is trading at a 6.94x trailing 12-month Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA), which is a premium compared with the broader industry average of 5.78x. COP, however, appears cheaper compared to integrated giants such as XOM and CVX, which are currently trading at 10.42x and 10.36x trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA, respectively.

However, those who have already invested may hold the stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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