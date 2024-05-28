News & Insights

Anteris Withdraws Share Placement Resolution

May 28, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd has announced the withdrawal of Resolution 3, which sought approval for a 10% placement facility, from its upcoming Annual General Meeting due to the company’s market capitalization exceeding $300 million, making it ineligible under ASX Listing Rules. The removal of this resolution will not impact the validity of proxy votes for other resolutions. Anteris is known for its pioneering DurAVR™ THV, a transcatheter heart valve designed to mimic a healthy human aortic valve, addressing significant unmet needs in the structural heart disease market.

