Anteris Technologies Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

November 01, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd has reported a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The voting power has increased from 17.48% to 18.59%, reflecting a shift in shareholder influence. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it can impact the company’s decision-making process.

