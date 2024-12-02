Anteris Technologies Secures Approval for Strategic Restructuring

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd has successfully gained approval from its shareholders and optionholders for the proposed share and option schemes of arrangement. These approvals are a significant step towards the company’s strategic restructuring, pending final court approval and other conditions. The anticipated timeline outlines key dates for implementation, including the trading of Holdco shares on Nasdaq by mid-December.

