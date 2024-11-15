Anteris Technologies Prepares for December Shareholder Meetings

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies has distributed its Supplementary Scheme Booklet for upcoming meetings regarding share and option schemes. Shareholders and optionholders are encouraged to participate and vote at the meetings scheduled for December 3, 2024, which will be held both in-person and virtually. The company, known for its innovative heart valve technology, aims to gain approval for the proposed arrangements.

