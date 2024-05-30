Anteris Technologies Options Cease Due to Conditions

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd has announced the cessation of a number of securities due to unmet conditions, specifically options that were set to expire in February 2028. The rights to these securities have lapsed as the necessary conditions were not satisfied by the 17th of May, 2024. This development could impact investors and the company’s financial structure.

