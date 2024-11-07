Anteris Technologies Issues New Convertible Notes

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd has announced the issuance of 4,956,750 unquoted convertible notes, set to expire in November 2026. This move follows previously announced transactions and represents a strategic financial maneuver for the company. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future capital structure and market position.

For further insights into AU:AVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.