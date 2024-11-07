News & Insights

Anteris Technologies Issues New Convertible Notes

November 07, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd has announced the issuance of 4,956,750 unquoted convertible notes, set to expire in November 2026. This move follows previously announced transactions and represents a strategic financial maneuver for the company. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future capital structure and market position.

