Anteris Technologies Innovates Heart Valve Treatment

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR), a structural heart company, is set to transform the treatment of aortic stenosis with its innovative DurAVRTM transcatheter heart valve (THV), leveraging its patented anti-calcification tissue technology, ADAPT®, used in over 55,000 patients. At their Annual General Meeting, the Chairman and CEO presented the company’s vision and the potential of DurAVRTM THV, which promises precise, biomimetic valve performance and alignment with the heart’s native commissures. The company’s multidisciplinary team is dedicated to addressing unmet clinical needs in the structural heart market.

