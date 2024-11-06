Anteris Technologies Announces New Securities Issue

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.
Anteris Technologies Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 4,956,750 convertible notes and 75,000 options with a 3-year expiry. This move aims to attract investment and potentially enhance the company’s financial standing in the market. The issue is scheduled for November 7, 2024.
