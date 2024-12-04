Anteris Technologies Announces Legal Approval of Schemes

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies has announced the legal approval of its share and option schemes by the Supreme Court of Queensland, marking a significant step in its corporate restructuring. As a result, Anteris shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX, with the anticipated commencement of Holdco shares trading on Nasdaq set for mid-December 2024. The success of these schemes hinges on the completion of the Holdco IPO, which remains subject to market conditions and regulatory reviews.

