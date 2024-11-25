AnteoTech’s Strategic Shift Yields Major Partnerships

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd. has made significant strides in both its Life Sciences and Clean Energy divisions, pivoting from costly R&D to a market-driven approach. The company has streamlined its operations by ending unprofitable projects, resulting in substantial cost savings and settling legacy issues, which has enabled it to secure significant partnerships, including a recent order from Mercedes Benz and an agreement with Serum Institute of India.

