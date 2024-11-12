News & Insights

AnteoTech Secures Funding for Clean Energy Expansion

November 12, 2024

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has secured $3.5 million through a share placement and is launching a $5 million entitlement offer to fund its clean energy initiatives. The funds will support the expansion of sales and marketing in Europe and the U.S., and accelerate the development of its Ultranode technology, which aims to revolutionize battery anodes for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. The company’s strategic focus and recent funding highlight its potential for growth in the clean energy sector.

