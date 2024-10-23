AnteoTech Ltd Schedules 2024 AGM Amid Growth Plans

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd is gearing up for its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26 in Brisbane, offering shareholders a live webcast option to stay informed. The meeting will address critical business matters, including Board elections, as the company seeks to enhance its clean energy technology commercialisation efforts. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance to facilitate a comprehensive discussion during the AGM.

