AnteoTech Ltd Plans Major Capital Raising Announcement

AnteoTech Ltd has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release details about a significant capital raising. The halt is set to last until November 13, 2024, or until the company makes its announcement. Investors are keenly awaiting further details, which could have notable implications for the stock’s performance.

