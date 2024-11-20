News & Insights

AnteoTech Ltd Launches $5 Million Share Offer

November 20, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has launched a $5 million Entitlement Offer, allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase one new share for every 10 existing shares at 2.0 cents each. This offer, which is not underwritten, aims to issue approximately 249 million new shares and will close on December 9, 2024. Shareholders can opt to buy additional shares beyond their entitlement if there is a shortfall.

