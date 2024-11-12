AnteoTech Ltd Launches $5 Million Entitlement Offer

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer aiming to raise approximately $5 million, inviting eligible shareholders to subscribe for new shares at $0.02 each. This move is designed to maintain shareholder equity while supporting the company’s growth in the clean energy and life sciences sectors. The offer, which is unlikely to significantly affect control of the company, reflects AnteoTech’s strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary technology in these rapidly expanding markets.

