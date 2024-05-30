News & Insights

Stocks

AnteoTech Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

May 30, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), involving 4 million ordinary shares and over 148 million listed options, which are set to be quoted on May 31, 2024. This move is outlined in their recent submission of Appendix 2A, signaling a significant expansion of AnteoTech’s financial instruments available to investors.

