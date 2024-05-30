AnteoTech Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), involving 4 million ordinary shares and over 148 million listed options, which are set to be quoted on May 31, 2024. This move is outlined in their recent submission of Appendix 2A, signaling a significant expansion of AnteoTech’s financial instruments available to investors.

For further insights into AU:ADO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.