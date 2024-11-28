AnteoTech Ltd Director Increases Stake with New Options

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.
AnteoTech Ltd has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, as David John Radford acquired 10.8 million unlisted options, approved at the company’s AGM. This move reflects a strategic alignment for the director with the company’s future growth prospects, catching the attention of investors monitoring director transactions.
