AnteoTech Ltd Director Increases Stake with New Options

November 28, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, as David John Radford acquired 10.8 million unlisted options, approved at the company’s AGM. This move reflects a strategic alignment for the director with the company’s future growth prospects, catching the attention of investors monitoring director transactions.

