AnteoTech Lands $4M Grant for Battery Innovation

October 28, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has secured a substantial $3.99 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to advance its Generation 2 Ultra High Silicon Anode project, aimed at enhancing battery performance for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. This funding will support the expansion of their Brisbane facility and bolster their capacity to develop high-performance battery anodes capable of over 1000 cycles at 80% capacity retention. This strategic move underscores AnteoTech’s position as a key player in the renewable energy sector, with potential global impact on energy storage solutions.

