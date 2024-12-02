News & Insights

AnteoTech Expands in Booming Indian Healthcare Market

December 02, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd is witnessing an expansion in its collaboration with the Serum Institute of India, as the institute plans to increase its usage of AnteoBind technology, leading to expected additional orders. Simultaneously, AnteoTech is progressing towards a commercial agreement with Vidcare Innovations for the use of AnteoBind NXT in diagnostic tests, targeting a launch in 2025. These developments position AnteoTech to capitalize on the booming Indian healthcare market, which is projected to exceed $638 billion by 2025.

