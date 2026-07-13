Antengene Secures $60 Million Upfront In UCB Licensing Deal

(RTTNews) - Antengene Corporation Limited (6996.HK) announced it has received a USD 60 million upfront payment from UCB as part of a global exclusive license agreement for ATG-201, a CD19/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) antibody. The agreement, signed in March 2026, grants UCB worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ATG-201, while also providing access to Antengene's manufacturing technology.

ATG-201 is designed to eliminate CD19 expressing B cells by engaging both T and B cells, with potential applications in treating B cell-driven autoimmune diseases. In June, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the Phase I ATTRACT study of ATG-201 for the treatment of B cell related autoimmune diseases, which is now underway in China, with preparations for clinical development in Australia.

The deal includes near-term milestone payments of USD 20 million, success-based development and commercial milestones, and tiered royalties on future net sales. Antengene stated that the upfront payment strengthens its cash position and supports its broader pipeline of innovative therapies, which spans preclinical to commercial stages.

Pipeline Expansion and Clinical Indications

Antengene's pipeline spans preclinical to pivotal stages, with several candidates advancing toward registrational trials:

- ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC): Registrational Phase III (CLINCH-3) trial in gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer commenced in 2026. Combination studies with Pembrolizumab and CAPOX (CLINCH-2) are ongoing, with data readouts anticipated in Q4 2026. The program also explores efficacy in gynecological and other solid tumors.

- ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor): In Phase II in STAMINA trial under global collaboration with Merck targeting CPI-resistant melanoma and solid tumors, currently in combination studies with Pembrolizumab (STAand PD-(L)1x VEGF bispecific antibodies, with data from STAMINA trial anticipated in Q4 2026.

- ATG-101 (PD-L1 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody): In Phase I studies for solid tumors and hematological malignancies under the PROBE trial.

- ATG-125 (B7-H3 × PD-L1 bispecific ADC): Advancing toward IND submission in Q2 2027 for solid tumors.

- ATG-207 (aCD3-TGF-ß bifunctional fusion protein): Preclinical program targeting immune-oncology pathways.

- AnTenGager T cell engager (TCE) programs: Proprietary second-generation 2+1 TCE technology with steric hindrance masking, enabling enhanced safety and efficacy. Multiple TCE programs are in preclinical development for ovarian, gynecological, digestive system, bladder, and NSCLC indications.

6996.HK has traded between HKD 2.76 and HKD 8.16. The stock is currently trading at HKD 4.320, up 1.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.