Antengene Corporation (SEHK:6996) Price Target Increased by 23.32% to 7.42

The average one-year price target for Antengene Corporation (SEHK:6996) has been revised to HK$7.42 / share. This is an increase of 23.32% from the prior estimate of HK$6.01 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.80 to a high of HK$9.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.72% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antengene Corporation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6996 is 0.00%, an increase of 85.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.04% to 199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 199K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

