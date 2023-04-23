ANTENGENE CORP (6996) Price Target Decreased by 17.42% to 6.61

The average one-year price target for ANTENGENE CORP (6996) has been revised to 6.61 / share. This is an decrease of 17.42% from the prior estimate of 8.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.45 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.77% from the latest reported closing price of 2.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANTENGENE CORP. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6996 is 0.04%, an increase of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 35,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 15,667K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,122K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6996 by 29.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 3,408K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 2,724K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares, representing a decrease of 34.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6996 by 5.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,152K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6996 by 39.69% over the last quarter.

