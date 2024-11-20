News & Insights

Antelope Enterprise Offers Shares to Strengthen Capital Base

November 20, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) has released an update.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings has entered into a securities purchase agreement to offer up to 2,040,816 Class A ordinary shares at $0.49 per share. This strategic move aims to attract investors by leveraging exemptions from securities registration, enhancing the company’s capital structure in a compliant manner. The issuance of shares has been duly authorized, ensuring valid corporate procedures are followed.

