Antelope Enterprise Offers Shares to Strengthen Capital Base

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings has entered into a securities purchase agreement to offer up to 2,040,816 Class A ordinary shares at $0.49 per share. This strategic move aims to attract investors by leveraging exemptions from securities registration, enhancing the company’s capital structure in a compliant manner. The issuance of shares has been duly authorized, ensuring valid corporate procedures are followed.

For further insights into AEHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.