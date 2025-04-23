Antelope Enterprise Holdings Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirements

Antelope Enterprise Holdings confirms compliance with NASDAQ's bid price requirement, closing the matter as of April 21, 2025.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited announced that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement, confirming that the closing bid price for its Class A Ordinary Shares exceeded $1.00 for ten consecutive business days. This achievement was communicated to the company on April 21, 2025, and resolves the compliance matter. Antelope Enterprise, which holds a majority stake in Kylin Cloud, a livestreaming e-commerce platform in China, has access to a network of over 800,000 hosts and influencers. The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements related to the company's future performance and market conditions.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement, indicating improved share performance and market standing.

This compliance closure may enhance investor confidence and attract new investment in Antelope Enterprise holdings.

Antelope Enterprise's association with Kylin Cloud, a prominent player in China's livestreaming e-commerce sector, positions the company favorably within a growing market.

Potential Negatives

The company recently received a letter from NASDAQ indicating that it had to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirements, which suggests prior struggles with its stock performance.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may indicate uncertainty regarding future performance, exposing the company to potential investor skepticism.

The need to regain compliance with NASDAQ's requirements could potentially signal underlying issues in management or business operations that investors may find concerning.

FAQ

What recent compliance did Antelope Enterprise achieve with NASDAQ?

Antelope Enterprise has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement after maintaining a closing bid price above $1.00 for 10 consecutive days.

What is Antelope Enterprise's core business?

Antelope Enterprise primarily operates in the livestreaming e-commerce sector in China through its majority ownership of Kylin Cloud.

How does Kylin Cloud support its livestreaming e-commerce platform?

Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers to facilitate its livestreaming e-commerce business in China.

Where can I find more information about Antelope Enterprise?

For more information, visit Antelope Enterprise's official website at https://aehltd.com.

What are forward-looking statements in this press release?

Forward-looking statements include anticipations and plans regarding future performance, impacted by known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”), the majority interest owner of Kylin Cloud, a livestreaming e-commerce business in China, announced today that that on April 21, 2025, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") confirming the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company regained compliance with NASDAQ's requirements when the closing bid price for the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares were at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days and the matter is now closed.







About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited







Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”) engages holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at





https://aehltd.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC real estate, construction and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, our ability to bring additional ceramic tile production capacity online going forward as our business improves, our ceramic tile customers continuing to adjust to our product price increases, our ability to sustain our average selling price increases and to continue to build volume in the quarters ahead, and whether our enhanced marketing efforts will help to produce wider customer acceptance of the new price points; and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.





All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at



http://www.sec.gov



. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.







Contact Information:







Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited





Xiaoying Song, Chief Financial Officer





Email: info@aehltd.com





Precept Investor Relations LLC





David Rudnick, Account Manager





Email: david.rudnick@preceptir.com





Phone: +1 646-694-8538











