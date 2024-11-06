Antelope Enterprise Holdings CEO Weilai Zhang resigns, Tingting Zhang succeeds

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) announced certain changes to its management and board of directors. Effective November 3, the company’s board of directors appointed Tingting Zhang as the new CEO of the company, Ishak Han as the new chairman of the board and Junjie Dong as the new corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. Also effective November 3, Weilai Zhang resigned as the CEO, chairman of the board and director, and Tingting Zhang resigned as the corporate secretary. The company said the resignations of Weilai Zhang and Tingting Zhang from these positions was not a result of any disagreement with the company on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the company.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AEHL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.