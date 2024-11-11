News & Insights

Stocks

Antares Vision Sees Order Growth Amid Revenue Challenges

November 11, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Antares Vision SpA (IT:AV) has released an update.

Antares Vision SpA reported a 6% year-over-year increase in orders for the first nine months of 2024, despite a decline in revenues attributed to challenges in the American market. The company experienced strong growth in the Italian market and expects to achieve its financial targets for the year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin in the upper range of 11.5% to 14%.

For further insights into IT:AV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.