Antares Vision Sees Order Growth Amid Revenue Challenges

Antares Vision SpA reported a 6% year-over-year increase in orders for the first nine months of 2024, despite a decline in revenues attributed to challenges in the American market. The company experienced strong growth in the Italian market and expects to achieve its financial targets for the year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin in the upper range of 11.5% to 14%.

