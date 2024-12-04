Antares Metals Limited: New Direction and ASX Symbol

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.
NickelSearch Ltd. has rebranded as Antares Metals Limited, effective December 6, 2024, with a new ASX trading symbol ‘AM5’. The company is shifting its focus to copper and uranium exploration at the Mt Isa North Copper-Uranium Project. This change marks a strategic pivot to capitalize on new mineral prospects in Australia.
