News & Insights

Stocks

Antares Metals Limited: New Direction and ASX Symbol

December 04, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NickelSearch Ltd. has rebranded as Antares Metals Limited, effective December 6, 2024, with a new ASX trading symbol ‘AM5’. The company is shifting its focus to copper and uranium exploration at the Mt Isa North Copper-Uranium Project. This change marks a strategic pivot to capitalize on new mineral prospects in Australia.

For further insights into AU:NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.